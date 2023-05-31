Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Globalink Investment Trading Down 27.1 %

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,795. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLLIR. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

