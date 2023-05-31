GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 1,825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GLGDF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 24,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

