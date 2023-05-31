Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.
Golar LNG Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 2,506,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
