Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 2,506,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

