Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.80

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 324241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

