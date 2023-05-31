Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Gold Resource stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 162,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.56. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $52,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

