Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

