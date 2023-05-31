Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.70. Gores Holdings IX shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,188 shares.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth $670,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at $9,680,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 4,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

