Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

