Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,713,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 6.2 %

ETHE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,643. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

