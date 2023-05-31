Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.83

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
