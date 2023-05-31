Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 473,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $830,137.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 262,928 shares of company stock worth $1,689,832. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $3,807,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 698,808 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 563,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 541,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

