Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 473,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $830,137.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 262,928 shares of company stock worth $1,689,832. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
