Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 2,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,772. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the control and operation of a network of outpatient mental health services centers that specialize in the provision of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy and other treatment modalities for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

