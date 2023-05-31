Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,821,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

GRBMF remained flat at $5.31 on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

