Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,821,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

GRBMF remained flat at $5.31 on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

