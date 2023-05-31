GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.56 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.