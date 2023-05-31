GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.56 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

