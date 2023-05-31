GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2,105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,281,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 745,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 418,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 313,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.