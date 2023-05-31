GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,612,000 after buying an additional 560,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 369,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,181,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 449,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

