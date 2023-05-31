GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 794.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SelectQuote by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,024,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 742,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 342,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other SelectQuote news, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SelectQuote news, Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup increased their target price on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

