GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,612 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Global Partners worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Partners Price Performance
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Global Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
Featured Articles
