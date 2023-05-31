GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.56. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

