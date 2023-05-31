GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,846. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,364,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

