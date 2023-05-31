GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 39,254 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 33,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,485. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

