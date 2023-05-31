GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and $656.31 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003134 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

