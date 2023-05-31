Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.2 %

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

