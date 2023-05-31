Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWC opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

