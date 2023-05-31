Haverford Trust Co Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,776. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

