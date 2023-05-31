Haverford Trust Co Has $39.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.37% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 907,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,510. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

