Haverford Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. 2,119,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

