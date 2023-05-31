Haverford Trust Co Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $283.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

