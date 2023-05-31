Haverford Trust Co Sells 18,558 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $56,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
