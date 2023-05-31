Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,023 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $131,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.54. 466,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,802. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

