Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Haynes International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 51,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,349. The firm has a market cap of $552.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

