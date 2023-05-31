H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services makes up 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 4.0 %
HEES stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HEES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
