H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services makes up 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 4.0 %

HEES stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.