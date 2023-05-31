Head-To-Head Comparison: ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ZipLink has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ZipLink

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -32.09% -15.81% -13.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $10.99 million 2.36 -$3.41 million ($0.37) -7.59

This table compares ZipLink and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paltalk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZipLink and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

