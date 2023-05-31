Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 11.78 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -2.55 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen.

This table compares Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

