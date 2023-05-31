Head-To-Head Review: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.29 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 146.04 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.06%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Amprius Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

