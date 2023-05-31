Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 2,155,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

