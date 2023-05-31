Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Director Stuart W. Titus Purchases 19,916 Shares

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) Director Stuart W. Titus acquired 19,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $12,148.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,037.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hempacco Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of HPCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 141,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hempacco Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $41.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hempacco Company Profile
