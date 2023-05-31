Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 165,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,217. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Hertz Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 732,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 700,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,462,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 117,549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,168 shares in the last quarter.

