Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 29,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 34,080,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

