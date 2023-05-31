Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Update

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance

HYBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,976. Heyu Biological Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corp. operates as a shell company. The company was founded on May 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Xiamen City, China.

