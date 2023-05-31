HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. 354,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.