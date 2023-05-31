HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. 1,941,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,999. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.