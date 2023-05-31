HFR Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 194,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.