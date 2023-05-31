HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 788,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 44,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 161,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,389. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

