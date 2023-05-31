HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.26. 1,678,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

