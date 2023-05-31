HFR Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock worth $3,320,621. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $13.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,641. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

