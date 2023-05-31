Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given “Maintains” Rating at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 136,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,291. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

