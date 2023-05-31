Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after buying an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE HGV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 1,211,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

