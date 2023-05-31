Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,162,000 after buying an additional 387,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 710,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,033. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.