Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,669 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 899,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,685. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

